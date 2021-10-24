October 24, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

There will be player prop betting options available for Matt Ryan ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has 1,332 passing yards (266.4 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 69.1% of his throws and recording 10 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 26 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on seven carries.
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Ryan's 248 passing yards in one matchup against the Dolphins are 34.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 307.5 yards per game through the air.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets in Week 5, Ryan went 33-for-45 (73.3%) for 342 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Ryan has 868 passing yards (289.3 ypg), completing 69.1% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

36

17.4%

24

308

1

8

23.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

31

15.0%

25

295

4

7

20.6%

Calvin Ridley

42

20.3%

27

255

1

7

20.6%

