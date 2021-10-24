There will be player prop betting options available for Matt Ryan ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has 1,332 passing yards (266.4 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 69.1% of his throws and recording 10 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 26 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on seven carries.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Miami

Ryan's 248 passing yards in one matchup against the Dolphins are 34.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Dolphins.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 307.5 yards per game through the air.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 5, Ryan went 33-for-45 (73.3%) for 342 yards with two touchdown passes.

Ryan has 868 passing yards (289.3 ypg), completing 69.1% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6%

Powered By Data Skrive