Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has 1,332 passing yards (266.4 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 69.1% of his throws and recording 10 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 26 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on seven carries.
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Miami
- Ryan's 248 passing yards in one matchup against the Dolphins are 34.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Dolphins.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 307.5 yards per game through the air.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 5, Ryan went 33-for-45 (73.3%) for 342 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Ryan has 868 passing yards (289.3 ypg), completing 69.1% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
Powered By Data Skrive