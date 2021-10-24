October 24, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Matthew Stafford has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take on the Detroit Lions (0-6) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has recorded 1,838 passing yards (306.3 per game) while completing 139 of 200 passes (69.5% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 200 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The 270.5 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Stafford completed 78.6% of his pass attempts for 251 yards, while tossing four touchdowns with one interception.
  • He tacked on two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 896 passing yards (298.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-106 (68.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

