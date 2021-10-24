Matthew Stafford has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take on the Detroit Lions (0-6) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has recorded 1,838 passing yards (306.3 per game) while completing 139 of 200 passes (69.5% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Rams have thrown the football in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 200 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Detroit

The 270.5 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Stafford completed 78.6% of his pass attempts for 251 yards, while tossing four touchdowns with one interception.

He tacked on two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 896 passing yards (298.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-106 (68.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive