Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has recorded 1,838 passing yards (306.3 per game) while completing 139 of 200 passes (69.5% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 200 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 270.5 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Stafford completed 78.6% of his pass attempts for 251 yards, while tossing four touchdowns with one interception.
- He tacked on two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 896 passing yards (298.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-106 (68.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on nine carries.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
68
33.7%
46
653
7
12
35.3%
Robert Woods
44
21.8%
29
353
3
7
20.6%
Van Jefferson
26
12.9%
17
261
2
2
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive