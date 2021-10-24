Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Michael Pittman Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pittman has 31 catches (46 targets), leading his team with 403 receiving yards (67.2 per game) plus one touchdown.

Pittman has been the target of 46 of his team's 198 passing attempts this season, or 23.2% of the target share.

Pittman (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 235.4 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Pittman caught two passes for 35 yards (17.5 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.

Pittman's stat line over his last three games includes 14 grabs for 183 yards and one touchdown. He put up 61.0 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 46 23.2% 31 403 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 18 9.1% 15 210 1 1 4.5% Zach Pascal 29 14.6% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Parris Campbell 17 8.6% 10 162 1 0 0.0%

