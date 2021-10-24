Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pittman has 31 catches (46 targets), leading his team with 403 receiving yards (67.2 per game) plus one touchdown.
- Pittman has been the target of 46 of his team's 198 passing attempts this season, or 23.2% of the target share.
- Pittman (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 235.4 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Pittman caught two passes for 35 yards (17.5 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
- Pittman's stat line over his last three games includes 14 grabs for 183 yards and one touchdown. He put up 61.0 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
46
23.2%
31
403
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
18
9.1%
15
210
1
1
4.5%
Zach Pascal
29
14.6%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Parris Campbell
17
8.6%
10
162
1
0
0.0%
