October 24, 2021
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Davis for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has a team-high 204 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has 18 receptions for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one TD.
  • He has handled 62, or 50.4%, of his team's 123 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have given up seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 5 against the Jets, Davis racked up 53 yards on 13 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Davis has 117 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 38 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also hauled in eight passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

62

50.4%

204

1

10

66.7%

3.3

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

33.3%

173

1

5

33.3%

4.2

Wayne Gallman

7

5.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

4.4

Matt Ryan

7

5.7%

26

0

0

0.0%

3.7

