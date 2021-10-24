Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Davis for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has a team-high 204 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has 18 receptions for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one TD.

He has handled 62, or 50.4%, of his team's 123 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.

The Dolphins have given up seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In Week 5 against the Jets, Davis racked up 53 yards on 13 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Davis has 117 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 38 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also hauled in eight passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 62 50.4% 204 1 10 66.7% 3.3 Cordarrelle Patterson 41 33.3% 173 1 5 33.3% 4.2 Wayne Gallman 7 5.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 4.4 Matt Ryan 7 5.7% 26 0 0 0.0% 3.7

