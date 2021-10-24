Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has a team-high 204 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also has 18 receptions for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one TD.
- He has handled 62, or 50.4%, of his team's 123 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have given up seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In Week 5 against the Jets, Davis racked up 53 yards on 13 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Davis has 117 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 38 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
- He's also hauled in eight passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
62
50.4%
204
1
10
66.7%
3.3
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
33.3%
173
1
5
33.3%
4.2
Wayne Gallman
7
5.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
4.4
Matt Ryan
7
5.7%
26
0
0
0.0%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive