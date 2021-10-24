October 24, 2021
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Evans has 31 catches on 49 targets, with a team-high 420 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Evans has been the target of 49 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.
  • Evans has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.8% of the time while running the football 33.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Evans has averaged 64.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bears, 2.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups versus the Bears, Evans has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears are allowing 245.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Evans grabbed two passes for 27 yards while being targeted four times.
  • Evans has totaled 215 receiving yards (71.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets in his last three games.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

49

18.1%

31

420

4

6

13.0%

Antonio Brown

42

15.6%

29

418

4

3

6.5%

Chris Godwin

46

17.0%

34

409

2

12

26.1%

Leonard Fournette

30

11.1%

25

213

0

5

10.9%

