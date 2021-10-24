Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Evans has 31 catches on 49 targets, with a team-high 420 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Evans has been the target of 49 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.8% of the time while running the football 33.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

Evans has averaged 64.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bears, 2.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups versus the Bears, Evans has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears are allowing 245.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Evans grabbed two passes for 27 yards while being targeted four times.

Evans has totaled 215 receiving yards (71.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets in his last three games.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 49 18.1% 31 420 4 6 13.0% Antonio Brown 42 15.6% 29 418 4 3 6.5% Chris Godwin 46 17.0% 34 409 2 12 26.1% Leonard Fournette 30 11.1% 25 213 0 5 10.9%

