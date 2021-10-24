Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Evans has 31 catches on 49 targets, with a team-high 420 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Evans has been the target of 49 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.8% of the time while running the football 33.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Evans has averaged 64.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bears, 2.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Bears, Evans has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The Bears are allowing 245.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Evans grabbed two passes for 27 yards while being targeted four times.
- Evans has totaled 215 receiving yards (71.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets in his last three games.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
49
18.1%
31
420
4
6
13.0%
Antonio Brown
42
15.6%
29
418
4
3
6.5%
Chris Godwin
46
17.0%
34
409
2
12
26.1%
Leonard Fournette
30
11.1%
25
213
0
5
10.9%
