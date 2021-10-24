Bookmakers have installed player props for Mike Gesicki ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki's 342 receiving yards (57.0 per game) are a team high. He has 30 receptions (43 targets) and one touchdown.

Gesicki has been the target of 18.1% (43 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 257.6 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Gesicki put together a 115-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on eight catches while being targeted nine times.

Gesicki has 215 receiving yards on 17 catches (22 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 71.7 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 43 18.1% 30 342 1 1 5.6% Jaylen Waddle 49 20.7% 37 301 3 5 27.8% DeVante Parker 32 13.5% 17 242 1 2 11.1% Myles Gaskin 32 13.5% 24 136 2 3 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive