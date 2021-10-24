October 24, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta

Bookmakers have installed player props for Mike Gesicki ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki's 342 receiving yards (57.0 per game) are a team high. He has 30 receptions (43 targets) and one touchdown.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 18.1% (43 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The 257.6 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Gesicki put together a 115-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on eight catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Gesicki has 215 receiving yards on 17 catches (22 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 71.7 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

43

18.1%

30

342

1

1

5.6%

Jaylen Waddle

49

20.7%

37

301

3

5

27.8%

DeVante Parker

32

13.5%

17

242

1

2

11.1%

Myles Gaskin

32

13.5%

24

136

2

3

16.7%

