Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki's 342 receiving yards (57.0 per game) are a team high. He has 30 receptions (43 targets) and one touchdown.
- Gesicki has been the target of 18.1% (43 total) of his team's 237 passing attempts this season.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The 257.6 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Gesicki put together a 115-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on eight catches while being targeted nine times.
- Gesicki has 215 receiving yards on 17 catches (22 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 71.7 yards per game.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
43
18.1%
30
342
1
1
5.6%
Jaylen Waddle
49
20.7%
37
301
3
5
27.8%
DeVante Parker
32
13.5%
17
242
1
2
11.1%
Myles Gaskin
32
13.5%
24
136
2
3
16.7%
