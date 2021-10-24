In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has taken 57 carries for 270 yards (45.0 per game).

He's also caught 18 passes for 121 yards (20.2 per game).

His team has run the ball 132 times this season, and he's handled 57 of those attempts (43.2%).

The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Sanders will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 130.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders have given up seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Sanders rushed nine times for 56 yards (6.2 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Sanders has 114 yards on 27 carries (38.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He has added 10 catches for 50 yards (16.7 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 57 43.2% 270 0 9 36.0% 4.7 Jalen Hurts 53 40.2% 300 5 14 56.0% 5.7 Kenneth Gainwell 21 15.9% 100 2 2 8.0% 4.8 Jalen Reagor 1 0.8% 12 0 0 0.0% 12.0

