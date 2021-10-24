In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mo Alie-Cox for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox has caught 10 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.1% of the 198 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Alie-Cox has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Alie-Cox was targeted three times and picked up 28 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Alie-Cox has seven receptions (12 targets) for 120 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 18 9.1% 10 152 3 3 13.6% Michael Pittman Jr. 46 23.2% 31 403 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 18 9.1% 15 210 1 1 4.5% Zach Pascal 29 14.6% 18 204 3 9 40.9%

