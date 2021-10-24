Publish date:
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Alie-Cox has caught 10 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.1% of the 198 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Alie-Cox has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Alie-Cox was targeted three times and picked up 28 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Alie-Cox has seven receptions (12 targets) for 120 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.0 yards per game.
Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mo Alie-Cox
18
9.1%
10
152
3
3
13.6%
Michael Pittman Jr.
46
23.2%
31
403
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
18
9.1%
15
210
1
1
4.5%
Zach Pascal
29
14.6%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
