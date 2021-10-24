October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mo Alie-Cox for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox has caught 10 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.1% of the 198 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Alie-Cox has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Alie-Cox's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Alie-Cox was targeted three times and picked up 28 yards on one reception while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Alie-Cox has seven receptions (12 targets) for 120 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mo Alie-Cox

18

9.1%

10

152

3

3

13.6%

Michael Pittman Jr.

46

23.2%

31

403

1

6

27.3%

Jonathan Taylor

18

9.1%

15

210

1

1

4.5%

Zach Pascal

29

14.6%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Powered By Data Skrive