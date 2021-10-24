Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 176 yards (29.3 per game).
- He's also caught 24 passes for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 39, or 33.9%, of his team's 115 rushing attempts this season.
- The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 108.2 yards per game.
- The Dolphins are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).
Recent Performances
- Gaskin put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball five times.
- Gaskin has rushed for 37 yards on 12 carries (12.3 yards per game) during his last three games.
- Gaskin has also caught 12 passes for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
39
33.9%
176
0
5
26.3%
4.5
Malcolm Brown
30
26.1%
115
1
7
36.8%
3.8
Jacoby Brissett
16
13.9%
57
1
3
15.8%
3.6
Salvon Ahmed
21
18.3%
49
0
2
10.5%
2.3
