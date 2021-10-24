Before placing any bets on Myles Gaskin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) hit the field in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 176 yards (29.3 per game).

He's also caught 24 passes for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 39, or 33.9%, of his team's 115 rushing attempts this season.

The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 108.2 yards per game.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).

Recent Performances

Gaskin put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball five times.

Gaskin has rushed for 37 yards on 12 carries (12.3 yards per game) during his last three games.

Gaskin has also caught 12 passes for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 39 33.9% 176 0 5 26.3% 4.5 Malcolm Brown 30 26.1% 115 1 7 36.8% 3.8 Jacoby Brissett 16 13.9% 57 1 3 15.8% 3.6 Salvon Ahmed 21 18.3% 49 0 2 10.5% 2.3

