October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before placing any bets on Myles Gaskin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) hit the field in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 176 yards (29.3 per game).
  • He's also caught 24 passes for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 39, or 33.9%, of his team's 115 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 108.2 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).

Recent Performances

  • Gaskin put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball five times.
  • Gaskin has rushed for 37 yards on 12 carries (12.3 yards per game) during his last three games.
  • Gaskin has also caught 12 passes for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

39

33.9%

176

0

5

26.3%

4.5

Malcolm Brown

30

26.1%

115

1

7

36.8%

3.8

Jacoby Brissett

16

13.9%

57

1

3

15.8%

3.6

Salvon Ahmed

21

18.3%

49

0

2

10.5%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive