Publish date:
Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.
- UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in one game this season.
- Friday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 58.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 55.2 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Wolf Pack average 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per outing the Rebels surrender.
- Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.9 points.
- The Wolf Pack average only 11.0 more yards per game (459.3), than the Rebels allow per matchup (448.3).
- Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 448.3 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This year, the Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- UNLV's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (25.0).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.
- The Rebels average 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|UNLV
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
459.3
Avg. Total Yards
296.1
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
5
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
9