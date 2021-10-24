October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers massively favor the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by 20.5 points. The over/under is 60.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.
  • UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in one game this season.
  • Friday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 58.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.
  • Wolf Pack games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • The 55.2 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Nevada has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
  • Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
  • The Wolf Pack average 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per outing the Rebels surrender.
  • Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.9 points.
  • The Wolf Pack average only 11.0 more yards per game (459.3), than the Rebels allow per matchup (448.3).
  • Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 448.3 yards.
  • The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.
  • UNLV has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • This year, the Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
  • UNLV's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (25.0).
  • UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.
  • The Rebels average 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Rebels have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (13).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

NevadaStatsUNLV

35.7

Avg. Points Scored

19.6

25.0

Avg. Points Allowed

33.9

459.3

Avg. Total Yards

296.1

389.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

448.3

5

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

9