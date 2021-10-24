Oddsmakers massively favor the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by 20.5 points. The over/under is 60.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Nevada's games this season have gone over 60 points three of seven times.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in one game this season.

Friday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 55.2 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Wolf Pack average 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per outing the Rebels surrender.

Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.9 points.

The Wolf Pack average only 11.0 more yards per game (459.3), than the Rebels allow per matchup (448.3).

Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 448.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This year, the Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (25.0).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.

The Rebels average 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats