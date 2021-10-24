The New England Patriots (2-4) host the New York Jets (1-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in matchup between AFC East foes at Gillette Stadium. New York is a touchdown underdog. This game has an over/under of 42.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points just two times this year.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 34.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.8, 2.3 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 43.8 points per game average total in Jets games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Patriots have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Patriots average 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets surrender (24.2).

New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.2 points.

The Patriots average 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3) than the Jets give up per outing (372.8).

The Patriots have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This year, the Jets are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Jets put up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots give up (21.2).

The Jets average 267.0 yards per game, 92.2 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Patriots allow.

This year the Jets have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Patriots' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.

In four home games this season, New England has gone over the total once.

This season, Patriots home games average 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This year, in three road games, New York has gone over the total once.

Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.