October 24, 2021
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (2-4) host the New York Jets (1-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in matchup between AFC East foes at Gillette Stadium. New York is a touchdown underdog. This game has an over/under of 42.5 points.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points just two times this year.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 34.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 45.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.8, 2.3 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 43.8 points per game average total in Jets games this season.
  • New England has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • The Patriots have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Patriots average 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets surrender (24.2).
  • New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.2 points.
  • The Patriots average 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3) than the Jets give up per outing (372.8).
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.
  • New York has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
  • This year, the Jets are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • This season the Jets put up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots give up (21.2).
  • The Jets average 267.0 yards per game, 92.2 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Patriots allow.
  • This year the Jets have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Patriots' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.
  • In four home games this season, New England has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Patriots home games average 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • This year, in three road games, New York has gone over the total once.
  • Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

