New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Patriots vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points just two times this year.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 34.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 45.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.8, 2.3 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
- The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 43.8 points per game average total in Jets games this season.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Patriots have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
- New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Patriots average 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets surrender (24.2).
- New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.2 points.
- The Patriots average 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3) than the Jets give up per outing (372.8).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This year, the Jets are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Jets put up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots give up (21.2).
- The Jets average 267.0 yards per game, 92.2 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Patriots allow.
- This year the Jets have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Patriots' takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.
- In four home games this season, New England has gone over the total once.
- This season, Patriots home games average 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
- Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- This year, in three road games, New York has gone over the total once.
- Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
