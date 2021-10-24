Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 43 points only twice this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This game's over/under is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.
- The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.6 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Monday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 7.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Saints have been favored by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks surrender (24.8).
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.
- The Saints average 295.2 yards per game, 138.0 fewer yards than the 433.2 the Seahawks give up per contest.
- This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seahawks average 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints surrender (18.2).
- When Seattle records more than 18.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Seahawks collect 344.0 yards per game, only 10.0 fewer than the 354.0 the Saints allow.
- Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 354.0 yards.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, six fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (10).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or greater.
- This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- On the road, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- New Orleans has gone over the total once in three road games this year.
- Saints away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
