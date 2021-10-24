The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are 5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4). The point total is set at 43.

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 43 points only twice this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This game's over/under is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.6 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 7.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Saints have been favored by 5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks surrender (24.8).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.

The Saints average 295.2 yards per game, 138.0 fewer yards than the 433.2 the Seahawks give up per contest.

This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks average 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints surrender (18.2).

When Seattle records more than 18.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Seahawks collect 344.0 yards per game, only 10.0 fewer than the 354.0 the Saints allow.

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 354.0 yards.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, six fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

At home, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point underdogs or greater.

This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

On the road, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

New Orleans has gone over the total once in three road games this year.

Saints away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

