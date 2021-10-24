October 24, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Patrick Mahomes II, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has 1,876 passing yards (312.7 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 26 times for 184 yards and one touchdown, averaging 30.7 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
  • Mahomes has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 64.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mahomes averaged 246.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Titans, 76.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those games against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 291.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have conceded 12 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Mahomes put together a 397-yard performance against the Football Team last week, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Mahomes tacked on three carries for 31 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Mahomes has passed for 936 yards (312.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 67.9% of his passes (89-for-131) with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

63

26.0%

46

592

5

8

23.5%

Travis Kelce

53

21.9%

38

468

4

5

14.7%

Mecole Hardman

35

14.5%

26

261

1

5

14.7%

