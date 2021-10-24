Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Patrick Mahomes II, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has 1,876 passing yards (312.7 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 26 times for 184 yards and one touchdown, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.

Mahomes has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 64.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mahomes averaged 246.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Titans, 76.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those games against the Titans.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 291.5 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have conceded 12 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Mahomes put together a 397-yard performance against the Football Team last week, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Mahomes tacked on three carries for 31 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt in the running game.

Mahomes has passed for 936 yards (312.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 67.9% of his passes (89-for-131) with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 63 26.0% 46 592 5 8 23.5% Travis Kelce 53 21.9% 38 468 4 5 14.7% Mecole Hardman 35 14.5% 26 261 1 5 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive