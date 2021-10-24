Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Randall Cobb for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Cobb's Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-4) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has hauled in 11 passes (14 targets) for 157 yards (26.2 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.

Cobb has been the target of 14 of his team's 193 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

In his four matchups against the Football Team, Cobb's 52.8 receiving yards average is 25.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

Cobb, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 317.3 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cobb did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Cobb's seven receptions have led to 99 yards (33.0 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted nine times.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 14 7.3% 11 157 2 3 9.7% Davante Adams 66 34.2% 46 668 2 7 22.6% Aaron Jones 23 11.9% 21 166 4 7 22.6% Allen Lazard 15 7.8% 10 124 1 3 9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive