October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Randall Cobb for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Cobb's Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-4) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cobb has hauled in 11 passes (14 targets) for 157 yards (26.2 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.
  • Cobb has been the target of 14 of his team's 193 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cobb's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his four matchups against the Football Team, Cobb's 52.8 receiving yards average is 25.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
  • Cobb, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 317.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Cobb did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • Cobb's seven receptions have led to 99 yards (33.0 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted nine times.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Randall Cobb

14

7.3%

11

157

2

3

9.7%

Davante Adams

66

34.2%

46

668

2

7

22.6%

Aaron Jones

23

11.9%

21

166

4

7

22.6%

Allen Lazard

15

7.8%

10

124

1

3

9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive