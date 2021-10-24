Publish date:
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb has hauled in 11 passes (14 targets) for 157 yards (26.2 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.
- Cobb has been the target of 14 of his team's 193 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his four matchups against the Football Team, Cobb's 52.8 receiving yards average is 25.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- Cobb, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 317.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cobb did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
- Cobb's seven receptions have led to 99 yards (33.0 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted nine times.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
14
7.3%
11
157
2
3
9.7%
Davante Adams
66
34.2%
46
668
2
7
22.6%
Aaron Jones
23
11.9%
21
166
4
7
22.6%
Allen Lazard
15
7.8%
10
124
1
3
9.7%
