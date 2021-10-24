October 24, 2021
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

There will be player prop bets available for Ricky Seals-Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (2-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (5-1) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones' 12 grabs (on 20 targets) have led to 137 receiving yards (22.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 9.8% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
  • Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Seals-Jones collected 10 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers, 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Seals-Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Seals-Jones was targeted six times, picking up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Seals-Jones has collected 118 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game on 19 targets.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

20

9.8%

12

137

2

5

31.2%

Terry McLaurin

57

27.9%

33

428

3

4

25.0%

J.D. McKissic

28

13.7%

21

215

1

0

0.0%

Adam Humphries

22

10.8%

15

149

0

0

0.0%

