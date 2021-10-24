There will be player prop bets available for Ricky Seals-Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (2-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (5-1) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones' 12 grabs (on 20 targets) have led to 137 receiving yards (22.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 9.8% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.

Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Seals-Jones collected 10 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers, 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Seals-Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Seals-Jones was targeted six times, picking up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Seals-Jones has collected 118 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game on 19 targets.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 20 9.8% 12 137 2 5 31.2% Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0%

