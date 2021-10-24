Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones' 12 grabs (on 20 targets) have led to 137 receiving yards (22.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 9.8% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
- Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Seals-Jones collected 10 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers, 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Seals-Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Seals-Jones was targeted six times, picking up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Seals-Jones has collected 118 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 39.3 yards per game on 19 targets.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
20
9.8%
12
137
2
5
31.2%
Terry McLaurin
57
27.9%
33
428
3
4
25.0%
J.D. McKissic
28
13.7%
21
215
1
0
0.0%
Adam Humphries
22
10.8%
15
149
0
0
0.0%
