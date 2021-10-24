Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has reeled in 15 passes (40 targets) for 190 yards (31.7 per game) with two TDs this season.
- Anderson has been the target of 40 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 17.9% of the target share.
- Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Anderson's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 34.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.
- The 275.5 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Anderson was targeted 11 times and racked up three catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Anderson has put up 87 yards in his last three games (29.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 29 targets.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
40
17.9%
15
190
2
3
12.5%
D.J. Moore
63
28.1%
40
513
3
5
20.8%
Christian McCaffrey
17
7.6%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
8
3.6%
8
139
1
1
4.2%
