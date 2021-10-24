October 24, 2021
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

Robby Anderson will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) meet in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has reeled in 15 passes (40 targets) for 190 yards (31.7 per game) with two TDs this season.
  • Anderson has been the target of 40 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 17.9% of the target share.
  • Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Anderson's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 34.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.
  • The 275.5 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Anderson was targeted 11 times and racked up three catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Anderson has put up 87 yards in his last three games (29.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 29 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

40

17.9%

15

190

2

3

12.5%

D.J. Moore

63

28.1%

40

513

3

5

20.8%

Christian McCaffrey

17

7.6%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

8

3.6%

8

139

1

1

4.2%

