Robby Anderson will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) meet in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has reeled in 15 passes (40 targets) for 190 yards (31.7 per game) with two TDs this season.

Anderson has been the target of 40 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 17.9% of the target share.

Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Anderson's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 34.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.

The 275.5 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Anderson was targeted 11 times and racked up three catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.

Anderson has put up 87 yards in his last three games (29.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 29 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 40 17.9% 15 190 2 3 12.5% D.J. Moore 63 28.1% 40 513 3 5 20.8% Christian McCaffrey 17 7.6% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.6% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

