October 24, 2021
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Robert Woods and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) meet in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods' 44 targets have led to 29 grabs for 353 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.8% of the 202 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.
  • Woods (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Woods racked up 67 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Lions, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Woods caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Lions.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions are conceding 270.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Woods grabbed two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
  • Woods has totaled 229 receiving yards (76.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets over his last three games.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

DeSean Jackson

14

6.9%

8

221

1

0

0.0%

