In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Robert Woods and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) meet in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods' 44 targets have led to 29 grabs for 353 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.8% of the 202 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.

Woods (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Woods racked up 67 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Lions, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Woods caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Lions.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions are conceding 270.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Woods grabbed two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Woods has totaled 229 receiving yards (76.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets over his last three games.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9% DeSean Jackson 14 6.9% 8 221 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive