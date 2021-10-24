Publish date:
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds
Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Woods' 44 targets have led to 29 grabs for 353 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.8% of the 202 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.
- Woods (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Woods racked up 67 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Lions, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Woods caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Lions.
- Note: Woods' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The Lions are conceding 270.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Woods grabbed two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Woods has totaled 229 receiving yards (76.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets over his last three games.
Woods' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robert Woods
44
21.8%
29
353
3
7
20.6%
Cooper Kupp
68
33.7%
46
653
7
12
35.3%
Van Jefferson
26
12.9%
17
261
2
2
5.9%
DeSean Jackson
14
6.9%
8
221
1
0
0.0%
