October 24, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (4-2) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 1,467 passing yards (244.5 per game) and has a 63.4% completion percentage (128-for-202), tossing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 133 rushing yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 22.2 yards per game.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill has attempted 28 of his 202 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In two matchups against the Chiefs, Tannehill averaged 195 passing yards per game, 53.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw multiple TDs in both of those outings against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The 287.5 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Tannehill went 18-for-29 (62.1%) for 216 yards and one interception.
  • He also carried the ball two times for three yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Tannehill has put up 711 passing yards (237.0 ypg) on 62-of-100 with two touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
  • He has added 33 rushing yards on eight carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Julio Jones

23

11.3%

15

263

0

2

7.1%

A.J. Brown

34

16.7%

17

221

1

3

10.7%

Chester Rogers

21

10.3%

14

186

1

2

7.1%

