Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (4-2) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 1,467 passing yards (244.5 per game) and has a 63.4% completion percentage (128-for-202), tossing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has tacked on 133 rushing yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 22.2 yards per game.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill has attempted 28 of his 202 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In two matchups against the Chiefs, Tannehill averaged 195 passing yards per game, 53.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw multiple TDs in both of those outings against the Chiefs.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The 287.5 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Tannehill went 18-for-29 (62.1%) for 216 yards and one interception.

He also carried the ball two times for three yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill has put up 711 passing yards (237.0 ypg) on 62-of-100 with two touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He has added 33 rushing yards on eight carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 23 11.3% 15 263 0 2 7.1% A.J. Brown 34 16.7% 17 221 1 3 10.7% Chester Rogers 21 10.3% 14 186 1 2 7.1%

