Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards (262.2 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per game.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Darnold has attempted 24 of his 224 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New York
- Darnold recorded 230 passing yards in one matchup against the Giants, 4.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Giants.
- The Giants have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 275.5 yards per game through the air.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold threw for 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Darnold added four carries for 48 yards, averaging 12 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Darnold has thrown for 685 yards while completing 54.7% of his passes (64-of-117), with four touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three outings (228.3 per game).
- He's also added 93 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
63
28.1%
40
513
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
40
17.9%
15
190
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
7.6%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
