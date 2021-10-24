In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Sam Darnold for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) square off in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards (262.2 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Darnold has attempted 24 of his 224 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

Darnold recorded 230 passing yards in one matchup against the Giants, 4.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Giants.

The Giants have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 275.5 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold threw for 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Darnold added four carries for 48 yards, averaging 12 yards per attempt in the running game.

Darnold has thrown for 685 yards while completing 54.7% of his passes (64-of-117), with four touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three outings (228.3 per game).

He's also added 93 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 63 28.1% 40 513 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 40 17.9% 15 190 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 7.6% 16 163 0 1 4.2%

