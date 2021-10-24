October 24, 2021
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Sam Darnold for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) square off in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards (262.2 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Darnold has attempted 24 of his 224 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New York

  • Darnold recorded 230 passing yards in one matchup against the Giants, 4.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Giants.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 275.5 yards per game through the air.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold threw for 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Darnold added four carries for 48 yards, averaging 12 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Darnold has thrown for 685 yards while completing 54.7% of his passes (64-of-117), with four touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three outings (228.3 per game).
  • He's also added 93 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

63

28.1%

40

513

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

40

17.9%

15

190

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

7.6%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

