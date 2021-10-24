Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of five games this season.
- Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in four of six games this season.
- Sunday's total is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 46.6 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- 49ers games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 2.1 more than the set total in this contest.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The 49ers have been favored by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the 49ers score just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts surrender (21.8).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.
- The 49ers collect 368.2 yards per game, just 1.7 more than the 366.5 the Colts give up per outing.
- When San Francisco churns out more than 366.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Colts have takeaways (12).
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Colts have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Indianapolis has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Colts score 23.2 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 the 49ers surrender.
- When Indianapolis records more than 23.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Colts average 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers give up (329.8).
- In games that Indianapolis picks up more than 329.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Colts have turned the ball over five times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- 49ers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).
- Away from home, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- Indianapolis has gone over the total twice in three road games this year.
- Colts away games this season average 45.0 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (44).
