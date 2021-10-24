The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) are favored by 4 points as they try to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. This game has an over/under of 44 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of five games this season.

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in four of six games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 46.6 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 2.1 more than the set total in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the 49ers score just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts surrender (21.8).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers collect 368.2 yards per game, just 1.7 more than the 366.5 the Colts give up per outing.

When San Francisco churns out more than 366.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the 49ers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Colts have takeaways (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Indianapolis has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Colts score 23.2 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 the 49ers surrender.

When Indianapolis records more than 23.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts average 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers give up (329.8).

In games that Indianapolis picks up more than 329.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Colts have turned the ball over five times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

49ers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Away from home, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

Indianapolis has gone over the total twice in three road games this year.

Colts away games this season average 45.0 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.