October 24, 2021
Publish date:

T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about T.J. Hockenson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-6) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson's team-leading 311 receiving yards (51.8 per game) have come on 32 catches (44 targets) including two touchdowns.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 18.4% (44 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are giving up 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and racked up 74 yards on eight receptions.
  • Hockenson has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 138 yards, averaging 46.0 yards during his last three games.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

13.8%

24

204

0

4

16.0%

