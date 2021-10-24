Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson's team-leading 311 receiving yards (51.8 per game) have come on 32 catches (44 targets) including two touchdowns.
- Hockenson has been the target of 18.4% (44 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are giving up 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and racked up 74 yards on eight receptions.
- Hockenson has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 138 yards, averaging 46.0 yards during his last three games.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
13.8%
24
204
0
4
16.0%
