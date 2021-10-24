Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about T.J. Hockenson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-6) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson's team-leading 311 receiving yards (51.8 per game) have come on 32 catches (44 targets) including two touchdowns.

Hockenson has been the target of 18.4% (44 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are giving up 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and racked up 74 yards on eight receptions.

Hockenson has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 138 yards, averaging 46.0 yards during his last three games.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 13.8% 24 204 0 4 16.0%

Powered By Data Skrive