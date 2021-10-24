Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in five of six games this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 47 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 47 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 44.6 average total in Bears games this season.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Buccaneers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Buccaneers average 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears surrender (20.7).
- Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.7 points.
- The Buccaneers average 426.0 yards per game, 95.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Bears allow per outing.
- When Tampa Bay picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (7).
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Bears rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers give up (24.0).
- The Bears collect 246.2 yards per game, 89.5 fewer yards than the 335.7 the Buccaneers allow.
- This year the Bears have five turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.
- At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 12.5-point favorites or greater.
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total in all three home games this season.
- The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Chicago is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.
- Chicago has gone over the total once in three road games this year.
- The average total in Bears away games this season is 45.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).
