The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) are 12.5-point favorites as they try to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The over/under is set at 47 points for the outing.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in five of six games this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 47 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 47 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 44.6 average total in Bears games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice this season.

The Buccaneers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Buccaneers average 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears surrender (20.7).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Buccaneers average 426.0 yards per game, 95.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Bears allow per outing.

When Tampa Bay picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (7).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Bears rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers give up (24.0).

The Bears collect 246.2 yards per game, 89.5 fewer yards than the 335.7 the Buccaneers allow.

This year the Bears have five turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.

At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 12.5-point favorites or greater.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in all three home games this season.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Chicago is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.

Chicago has gone over the total once in three road games this year.

The average total in Bears away games this season is 45.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

