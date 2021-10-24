Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 1,390 yards (231.7 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes (126-of-198), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.2 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while running the ball 43.0% of the time.
- Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- The Packers are conceding 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Heinicke went 24-for-39 (61.5 percent) for 182 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- In his last three outings, Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 per game) while completing 67 of 113 passes (59.3%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 83 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 27.7 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
57
27.9%
33
428
3
4
25.0%
J.D. McKissic
28
13.7%
21
215
1
0
0.0%
Adam Humphries
22
10.8%
15
149
0
0
0.0%
