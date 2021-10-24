October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 1,390 yards (231.7 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes (126-of-198), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.2 yards per game.
  • The Football Team, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while running the ball 43.0% of the time.
  • Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The Packers are conceding 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Heinicke went 24-for-39 (61.5 percent) for 182 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 per game) while completing 67 of 113 passes (59.3%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 83 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

57

27.9%

33

428

3

4

25.0%

J.D. McKissic

28

13.7%

21

215

1

0

0.0%

Adam Humphries

22

10.8%

15

149

0

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive