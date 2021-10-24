In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 1,390 yards (231.7 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes (126-of-198), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.2 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while running the ball 43.0% of the time.

Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The Packers are conceding 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Heinicke went 24-for-39 (61.5 percent) for 182 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

In his last three outings, Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 per game) while completing 67 of 113 passes (59.3%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 83 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0%

