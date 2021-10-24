Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has 33 catches (57 targets) and paces the Football Team with 428 receiving yards (71.3 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.9% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- McLaurin had 57 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
- McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, McLaurin was targeted eight times and racked up four catches for 28 yards.
- McLaurin's 32 targets have led to 14 grabs for 197 yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
57
27.9%
33
428
3
4
25.0%
J.D. McKissic
28
13.7%
21
215
1
0
0.0%
Adam Humphries
22
10.8%
15
149
0
0
0.0%
Ricky Seals-Jones
20
9.8%
12
137
2
5
31.2%
