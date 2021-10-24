There will be player prop betting options available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-4) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (5-1) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has 33 catches (57 targets) and paces the Football Team with 428 receiving yards (71.3 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.9% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

McLaurin had 57 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).

At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, McLaurin was targeted eight times and racked up four catches for 28 yards.

McLaurin's 32 targets have led to 14 grabs for 197 yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0% Ricky Seals-Jones 20 9.8% 12 137 2 5 31.2%

