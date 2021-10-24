October 24, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-4) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (5-1) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has 33 catches (57 targets) and paces the Football Team with 428 receiving yards (71.3 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.9% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • McLaurin had 57 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
  • McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, McLaurin was targeted eight times and racked up four catches for 28 yards.
  • McLaurin's 32 targets have led to 14 grabs for 197 yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

57

27.9%

33

428

3

4

25.0%

J.D. McKissic

28

13.7%

21

215

1

0

0.0%

Adam Humphries

22

10.8%

15

149

0

0

0.0%

Ricky Seals-Jones

20

9.8%

12

137

2

5

31.2%

