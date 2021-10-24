Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has passed for 2,064 yards (344.0 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (183-for-267), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 13 times for 37 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 267 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In two matchups against the Bears, Brady averaged 265 passing yards per game, 37.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw a TD pass in both of those games against the Bears, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The 245.7 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Brady went 34-for-42 (81.0%) for 297 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Brady has thrown for 977 yards (325.7 ypg), completing 68.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
49
18.1%
31
420
4
6
13.0%
Antonio Brown
42
15.6%
29
418
4
3
6.5%
Chris Godwin
46
17.0%
34
409
2
12
26.1%
