Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tom Brady and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) square off against the Chicago Bears (3-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has passed for 2,064 yards (344.0 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (183-for-267), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 37 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Brady accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 267 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Chicago

In two matchups against the Bears, Brady averaged 265 passing yards per game, 37.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw a TD pass in both of those games against the Bears, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 245.7 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Brady went 34-for-42 (81.0%) for 297 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Brady has thrown for 977 yards (325.7 ypg), completing 68.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 49 18.1% 31 420 4 6 13.0% Antonio Brown 42 15.6% 29 418 4 3 6.5% Chris Godwin 46 17.0% 34 409 2 12 26.1%

