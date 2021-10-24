Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 38 grabs (on 53 targets) have netted him 468 yards (78.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Kelce has been the target of 53 of his team's 242 passing attempts this season, or 21.9% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Kelce is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 27.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
- In four matchups versus the Titans, Kelce has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The 291.5 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Kelce caught eight passes for 99 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- Over his last three outings, Kelce's 18 receptions have yielded 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
53
21.9%
38
468
4
5
14.7%
Tyreek Hill
63
26.0%
46
592
5
8
23.5%
Mecole Hardman
35
14.5%
26
261
1
5
14.7%
Byron Pringle
17
7.0%
12
170
2
1
2.9%
