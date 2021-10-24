Before placing any wagers on Travis Kelce's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 38 grabs (on 53 targets) have netted him 468 yards (78.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Kelce has been the target of 53 of his team's 242 passing attempts this season, or 21.9% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Kelce is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 27.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).

In four matchups versus the Titans, Kelce has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 291.5 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Kelce caught eight passes for 99 yards while being targeted 11 times.

Over his last three outings, Kelce's 18 receptions have yielded 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 53 21.9% 38 468 4 5 14.7% Tyreek Hill 63 26.0% 46 592 5 8 23.5% Mecole Hardman 35 14.5% 26 261 1 5 14.7% Byron Pringle 17 7.0% 12 170 2 1 2.9%

