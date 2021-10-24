October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Travis Kelce's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's 38 grabs (on 53 targets) have netted him 468 yards (78.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • Kelce has been the target of 53 of his team's 242 passing attempts this season, or 21.9% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Kelce is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 27.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
  • In four matchups versus the Titans, Kelce has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 291.5 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Kelce caught eight passes for 99 yards while being targeted 11 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Kelce's 18 receptions have yielded 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

53

21.9%

38

468

4

5

14.7%

Tyreek Hill

63

26.0%

46

592

5

8

23.5%

Mecole Hardman

35

14.5%

26

261

1

5

14.7%

Byron Pringle

17

7.0%

12

170

2

1

2.9%

Powered By Data Skrive