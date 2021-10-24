Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 544 passing yards this season (90.7 per game) and has a 64.1% completion percentage (50-of-78), throwing three touchdown passes with two interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 23 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 78 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The 257.6 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Tagovailoa put together a 329-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
- Tagovailoa added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.
- Tagovailoa has racked up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (33-for-47) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and one interception.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
43
18.1%
30
342
1
1
5.6%
Jaylen Waddle
49
20.7%
37
301
3
5
27.8%
DeVante Parker
32
13.5%
17
242
1
2
11.1%
