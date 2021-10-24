There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (1-5) play the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa has thrown for 544 passing yards this season (90.7 per game) and has a 64.1% completion percentage (50-of-78), throwing three touchdown passes with two interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 23 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Tagovailoa accounts for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 78 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 257.6 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Tagovailoa put together a 329-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.

Tagovailoa added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa has racked up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (33-for-47) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and one interception.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 43 18.1% 30 342 1 1 5.6% Jaylen Waddle 49 20.7% 37 301 3 5 27.8% DeVante Parker 32 13.5% 17 242 1 2 11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive