October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (1-5) play the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 544 passing yards this season (90.7 per game) and has a 64.1% completion percentage (50-of-78), throwing three touchdown passes with two interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 23 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 78 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The 257.6 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Tagovailoa put together a 329-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Tagovailoa added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.
  • Tagovailoa has racked up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (33-for-47) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and one interception.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

43

18.1%

30

342

1

1

5.6%

Jaylen Waddle

49

20.7%

37

301

3

5

27.8%

DeVante Parker

32

13.5%

17

242

1

2

11.1%

