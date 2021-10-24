Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to go over the current 48-point total in all six games this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Navy's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 16.3 points fewer than the 64.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 9.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 49.3 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the point total in all six opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen allow (31.9).
- Tulsa is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane collect 457.1 yards per game, 101.5 more yards than the 355.6 the Midshipmen allow per outing.
- Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 355.6 yards.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Midshipmen have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Navy has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Midshipmen rack up 14.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.4).
- The Midshipmen collect 129.1 fewer yards per game (280.3) than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (409.4).
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Golden Hurricane have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Navy
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.9
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
457.1
Avg. Total Yards
280.3
409.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
355.6
12
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
9