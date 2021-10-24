AAC opponents meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) host the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa is favored by 9.5 points. The game has an over/under of 48 points.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to go over the current 48-point total in all six games this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Navy's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 16.3 points fewer than the 64.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 9.7 more than Friday's total.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 49.3 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the point total in all six opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen allow (31.9).

Tulsa is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane collect 457.1 yards per game, 101.5 more yards than the 355.6 the Midshipmen allow per outing.

Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 355.6 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Midshipmen have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Navy has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Midshipmen rack up 14.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.4).

The Midshipmen collect 129.1 fewer yards per game (280.3) than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (409.4).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Golden Hurricane have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats