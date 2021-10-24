Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has put up a 290-yard season so far (48.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 28 passes on 38 targets.
- Boyd has been the target of 38 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his 10 matchups against the Ravens, Boyd's 48 receiving yards average is 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 295.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Ravens have conceded nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Boyd was targeted three times and picked up seven yards on one reception.
- Boyd's stat line over his last three games shows 14 grabs for 149 yards. He put up 49.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
C.J. Uzomah
16
9.1%
14
165
3
1
7.7%
