October 24, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Tyler Boyd has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC North opponents at M&T Bank Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has put up a 290-yard season so far (48.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 28 passes on 38 targets.
  • Boyd has been the target of 38 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his 10 matchups against the Ravens, Boyd's 48 receiving yards average is 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 295.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens have conceded nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Boyd was targeted three times and picked up seven yards on one reception.
  • Boyd's stat line over his last three games shows 14 grabs for 149 yards. He put up 49.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

C.J. Uzomah

16

9.1%

14

165

3

1

7.7%

