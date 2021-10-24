Tyler Boyd has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC North opponents at M&T Bank Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put up a 290-yard season so far (48.3 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 28 passes on 38 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 38 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his 10 matchups against the Ravens, Boyd's 48 receiving yards average is 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 295.0 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens have conceded nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Boyd was targeted three times and picked up seven yards on one reception.

Boyd's stat line over his last three games shows 14 grabs for 149 yards. He put up 49.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1% C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7%

