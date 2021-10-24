October 24, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyler Lockett ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has hauled in 27 passes (42 targets) for 425 yards (70.8 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 24.1% of the 174 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
  • Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Lockett has averaged 93 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Saints, 46.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In two matchups, Lockett has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Saints.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 285.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have surrendered five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Lockett was targeted seven times, totaling 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per catch).
  • Lockett has tacked on 11 receptions for 116 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 22 times, producing 38.7 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

42

24.1%

27

425

3

3

20.0%

D.K. Metcalf

45

25.9%

31

441

5

5

33.3%

Freddie Swain

18

10.3%

12

130

2

2

13.3%

Will Dissly

12

6.9%

10

118

1

2

13.3%

