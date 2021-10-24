There will be player props available for Tyler Lockett ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has hauled in 27 passes (42 targets) for 425 yards (70.8 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 24.1% of the 174 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.

Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Lockett has averaged 93 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Saints, 46.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

In two matchups, Lockett has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Saints.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 285.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have surrendered five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Lockett was targeted seven times, totaling 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per catch).

Lockett has tacked on 11 receptions for 116 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 22 times, producing 38.7 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 42 24.1% 27 425 3 3 20.0% D.K. Metcalf 45 25.9% 31 441 5 5 33.3% Freddie Swain 18 10.3% 12 130 2 2 13.3% Will Dissly 12 6.9% 10 118 1 2 13.3%

