October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's team-high 592 receiving yards (98.7 per game) have come via 46 catches (63 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 63 of his team's 242 passing attempts this season, or 26.0% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his four matchups against the Titans, Hill's 77.8 receiving yards average is 6.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (84.5).
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Hill was targeted 12 times and totaled 76 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hill's 27 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 325 yards (108.3 ypg) and four touchdowns during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

63

26.0%

46

592

5

8

23.5%

Travis Kelce

53

21.9%

38

468

4

5

14.7%

Mecole Hardman

35

14.5%

26

261

1

5

14.7%

Byron Pringle

17

7.0%

12

170

2

1

2.9%

