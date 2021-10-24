Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's team-high 592 receiving yards (98.7 per game) have come via 46 catches (63 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 63 of his team's 242 passing attempts this season, or 26.0% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his four matchups against the Titans, Hill's 77.8 receiving yards average is 6.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (84.5).

Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.5 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Hill was targeted 12 times and totaled 76 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Hill's 27 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 325 yards (108.3 ypg) and four touchdowns during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 63 26.0% 46 592 5 8 23.5% Travis Kelce 53 21.9% 38 468 4 5 14.7% Mecole Hardman 35 14.5% 26 261 1 5 14.7% Byron Pringle 17 7.0% 12 170 2 1 2.9%

