Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's team-high 592 receiving yards (98.7 per game) have come via 46 catches (63 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 63 of his team's 242 passing attempts this season, or 26.0% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his four matchups against the Titans, Hill's 77.8 receiving yards average is 6.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (84.5).
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Hill was targeted 12 times and totaled 76 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Hill's 27 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 325 yards (108.3 ypg) and four touchdowns during his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
63
26.0%
46
592
5
8
23.5%
Travis Kelce
53
21.9%
38
468
4
5
14.7%
Mecole Hardman
35
14.5%
26
261
1
5
14.7%
Byron Pringle
17
7.0%
12
170
2
1
2.9%
