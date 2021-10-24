There will be player prop bet markets available for Van Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) meet the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has totaled 261 yards on 17 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 43.5 yards per game, on 26 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 26 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.5 yards per game through the air.

The Lions' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Jefferson was targeted four times and racked up 19 yards on three receptions.

Jefferson has caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown, averaging 41.7 yards over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9% Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% DeSean Jackson 14 6.9% 8 221 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive