Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has totaled 261 yards on 17 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 43.5 yards per game, on 26 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 26 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Jefferson was targeted four times and racked up 19 yards on three receptions.
- Jefferson has caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown, averaging 41.7 yards over his last three outings.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
26
12.9%
17
261
2
2
5.9%
Cooper Kupp
68
33.7%
46
653
7
12
35.3%
Robert Woods
44
21.8%
29
353
3
7
20.6%
DeSean Jackson
14
6.9%
8
221
1
0
0.0%
