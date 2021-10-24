October 24, 2021
BETTING
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

There will be player prop bet markets available for Van Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) meet the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has totaled 261 yards on 17 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 43.5 yards per game, on 26 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 26 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Jefferson was targeted four times and racked up 19 yards on three receptions.
  • Jefferson has caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown, averaging 41.7 yards over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

DeSean Jackson

14

6.9%

8

221

1

0

0.0%

