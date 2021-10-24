October 24, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Zach Pascal before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 7 matchup sees Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's 18 receptions (29 targets) have netted him 204 yards (34.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 14.6% of the 198 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 235.4 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
  • Pascal has grabbed seven passes (on 11 targets) for 92 yards (30.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

29

14.6%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Michael Pittman Jr.

46

23.2%

31

403

1

6

27.3%

Jonathan Taylor

18

9.1%

15

210

1

1

4.5%

Parris Campbell

17

8.6%

10

162

1

0

0.0%

