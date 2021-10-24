There will be player prop bets available for Zach Pascal before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 7 matchup sees Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's 18 receptions (29 targets) have netted him 204 yards (34.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 14.6% of the 198 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 235.4 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.

Pascal has grabbed seven passes (on 11 targets) for 92 yards (30.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 29 14.6% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Michael Pittman Jr. 46 23.2% 31 403 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 18 9.1% 15 210 1 1 4.5% Parris Campbell 17 8.6% 10 162 1 0 0.0%

