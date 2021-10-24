Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's 18 receptions (29 targets) have netted him 204 yards (34.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 14.6% of the 198 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 235.4 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
- Pascal has grabbed seven passes (on 11 targets) for 92 yards (30.7 per game) over his last three outings.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
29
14.6%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Michael Pittman Jr.
46
23.2%
31
403
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
18
9.1%
15
210
1
1
4.5%
Parris Campbell
17
8.6%
10
162
1
0
0.0%
