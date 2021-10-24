October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. New England

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Wilson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East opponents meet in Week 7 when Wilson and the New York Jets (1-4) play the New England Patriots (2-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has thrown for 1,117 yards (223.4 ypg) to lead New York, completing 57.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 4.4 yards per game.
  • The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.2% of the time while running the football 37.8% of the time.
  • Wilson has attempted 14 of his 171 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. New England

  • In one matchup against the Patriots, Wilson threw for 210 passing yards, 20.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 261.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Wilson put together a 192-yard performance against the Falcons in Week 5, completing 59.4% of his passes with one interception.
  • Wilson has thrown for 649 yards (216.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 58.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

36

21.1%

20

302

3

3

21.4%

Keelan Cole

9

5.3%

7

160

0

0

0.0%

Braxton Berrios

23

13.5%

16

156

0

1

7.1%

