Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. New England
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has thrown for 1,117 yards (223.4 ypg) to lead New York, completing 57.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 4.4 yards per game.
- The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.2% of the time while running the football 37.8% of the time.
- Wilson has attempted 14 of his 171 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. New England
- In one matchup against the Patriots, Wilson threw for 210 passing yards, 20.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 261.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Wilson put together a 192-yard performance against the Falcons in Week 5, completing 59.4% of his passes with one interception.
- Wilson has thrown for 649 yards (216.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 58.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
36
21.1%
20
302
3
3
21.4%
Keelan Cole
9
5.3%
7
160
0
0
0.0%
Braxton Berrios
23
13.5%
16
156
0
1
7.1%
