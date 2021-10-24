In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Wilson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East opponents meet in Week 7 when Wilson and the New York Jets (1-4) play the New England Patriots (2-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 1,117 yards (223.4 ypg) to lead New York, completing 57.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 4.4 yards per game.

The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.2% of the time while running the football 37.8% of the time.

Wilson has attempted 14 of his 171 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. New England

In one matchup against the Patriots, Wilson threw for 210 passing yards, 20.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 261.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Wilson put together a 192-yard performance against the Falcons in Week 5, completing 59.4% of his passes with one interception.

Wilson has thrown for 649 yards (216.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 58.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 36 21.1% 20 302 3 3 21.4% Keelan Cole 9 5.3% 7 160 0 0 0.0% Braxton Berrios 23 13.5% 16 156 0 1 7.1%

