October 25, 2021
Publish date:

Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Alex Collins ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Collins' Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has 225 yards on 48 carries (37.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 56 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 143 times this season, and he's carried 48 of those attempts (33.6%).
  • The Seahawks, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Collins' 38 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints are 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Collins did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Saints.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are second in the league, allowing 79.0 yards per game.
  • Collins and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Collins rushed 20 times for 101 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Collins has 192 yards on 45 carries (64.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also added five receptions for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

48

33.6%

225

2

9

50.0%

4.7

Chris Carson

54

37.8%

232

3

7

38.9%

4.3

Russell Wilson

17

11.9%

68

1

1

5.6%

4.0

Travis Homer

4

2.8%

37

0

0

0.0%

9.3

