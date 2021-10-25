There will be player prop bet markets available for Alex Collins ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Collins' Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has 225 yards on 48 carries (37.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 56 yards.

His team has run the ball 143 times this season, and he's carried 48 of those attempts (33.6%).

The Seahawks, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Collins' 38 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints are 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Collins did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Saints.

In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are second in the league, allowing 79.0 yards per game.

Collins and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Collins rushed 20 times for 101 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Collins has 192 yards on 45 carries (64.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also added five receptions for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 48 33.6% 225 2 9 50.0% 4.7 Chris Carson 54 37.8% 232 3 7 38.9% 4.3 Russell Wilson 17 11.9% 68 1 1 5.6% 4.0 Travis Homer 4 2.8% 37 0 0 0.0% 9.3

