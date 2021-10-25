Publish date:
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans
Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has 225 yards on 48 carries (37.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 56 yards.
- His team has run the ball 143 times this season, and he's carried 48 of those attempts (33.6%).
- The Seahawks, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Collins' 38 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Saints are 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Collins did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Saints.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are second in the league, allowing 79.0 yards per game.
- Collins and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (four).
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Collins rushed 20 times for 101 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Collins has 192 yards on 45 carries (64.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also added five receptions for 56 yards (18.7 per game).
Collins' Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alex Collins
48
33.6%
225
2
9
50.0%
4.7
Chris Carson
54
37.8%
232
3
7
38.9%
4.3
Russell Wilson
17
11.9%
68
1
1
5.6%
4.0
Travis Homer
4
2.8%
37
0
0
0.0%
9.3
