Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 368 yards on 94 attempts (73.6 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- And he has tacked on 15 catches for 113 yards (22.6 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- He has handled 94, or 60.3%, of his team's 156 rushing attempts this season.
- The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his lone career matchup against the Seahawks, Kamara notched 69 rushing yards, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 140.8 yards per game.
- Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Kamara put together a 71-yard rushing performance in his Week 5 matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 4.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught five passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Kamara has 280 yards on 66 carries (93.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
- He's also caught eight passes for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
94
60.3%
368
1
13
52.0%
3.9
Jameis Winston
20
12.8%
86
1
2
8.0%
4.3
Taysom Hill
16
10.3%
77
3
8
32.0%
4.8
Tony Jones Jr.
19
12.2%
77
0
2
8.0%
4.1
Powered By Data Skrive