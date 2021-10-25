October 25, 2021
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Alvin Kamara, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 368 yards on 94 attempts (73.6 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • And he has tacked on 15 catches for 113 yards (22.6 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 94, or 60.3%, of his team's 156 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his lone career matchup against the Seahawks, Kamara notched 69 rushing yards, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 140.8 yards per game.
  • Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • Kamara put together a 71-yard rushing performance in his Week 5 matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 4.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also caught five passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Kamara has 280 yards on 66 carries (93.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

94

60.3%

368

1

13

52.0%

3.9

Jameis Winston

20

12.8%

86

1

2

8.0%

4.3

Taysom Hill

16

10.3%

77

3

8

32.0%

4.8

Tony Jones Jr.

19

12.2%

77

0

2

8.0%

4.1

