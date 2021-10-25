Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Alvin Kamara, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 368 yards on 94 attempts (73.6 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

And he has tacked on 15 catches for 113 yards (22.6 per game) and three receiving TDs.

He has handled 94, or 60.3%, of his team's 156 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his lone career matchup against the Seahawks, Kamara notched 69 rushing yards, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 140.8 yards per game.

Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Kamara put together a 71-yard rushing performance in his Week 5 matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 4.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught five passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Kamara has 280 yards on 66 carries (93.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

He's also caught eight passes for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 94 60.3% 368 1 13 52.0% 3.9 Jameis Winston 20 12.8% 86 1 2 8.0% 4.3 Taysom Hill 16 10.3% 77 3 8 32.0% 4.8 Tony Jones Jr. 19 12.2% 77 0 2 8.0% 4.1

