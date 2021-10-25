The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at Kidd Brewer Stadium. UL Monroe is a 27.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 59.5 for the outing.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 59.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 6.8 points higher than the combined 52.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 58.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 6.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 27.5 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Mountaineers put up 3.1 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Warhawks allow (34.4).

When Appalachian State records more than 34.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 456.1 yards per game, just 7.4 more than the 448.7 the Warhawks allow per outing.

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 448.7 yards.

This year, the Mountaineers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (14).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

UL Monroe's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Warhawks score just 2.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.0).

UL Monroe is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Warhawks collect 73.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Mountaineers give up (375.0).

This season the Warhawks have six turnovers, two fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (8).

