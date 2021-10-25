The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 15-point favorites when they host the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. This game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points just twice this year.

Washington State's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.5 points per game, five more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.5 points more than the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 52.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Sun Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Arizona State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils rack up 31.6 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cougars surrender per outing (25.1).

Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.1 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 40.9 more yards per game (432.3) than the Cougars allow per outing (391.4).

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 391.4 yards.

The Sun Devils have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Cougars put up six more points per game (24.9) than the Sun Devils surrender (18.9).

When Washington State puts up more than 18.9 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cougars collect 51.3 more yards per game (372.6) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (321.3).

In games that Washington State churns out more than 321.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats