The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) are just 1-point favorites at home at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams feature high-powered offenses, with the Tigers 23rd in points per game, and the Rebels seventh. The total has been set at 66 points for this matchup.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have combined for 66 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.

So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

The two teams combine to average 77.3 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).

Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 447.9 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 422 the Rebels allow per matchup.

Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Rebels put up 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers give up (19.7).

When Ole Miss records more than 19.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rebels average 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (342).

Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out more than 342 yards.

The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Season Stats