Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have combined for 66 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
- The two teams combine to average 77.3 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).
- Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.3 points.
- The Tigers rack up 447.9 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 422 the Rebels allow per matchup.
- Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Rebels put up 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers give up (19.7).
- When Ole Miss records more than 19.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Rebels average 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (342).
- Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out more than 342 yards.
- The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Ole Miss
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
41.9
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
541.1
342
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422
5
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
12