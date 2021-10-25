The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) are just 2.5-point favorites at home at McLane Stadium against the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams feature prolific offenses, with the Bears 14th in points per game, and the Longhorns ninth. The point total is set at 62.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 79.9 points per game, 17.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 5-2-0 this year.

So far this season, the Bears have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Bears average 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).

When Baylor records more than 29.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears average 36.1 more yards per game (471.0) than the Longhorns allow per contest (434.9).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 434.9 yards.

The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 11 takeaways .

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Longhorns score 41.6 points per game, 22.9 more than the Bears allow (18.7).

Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.

The Longhorns rack up 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears give up per outing (335.0).

When Texas amasses more than 335.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats