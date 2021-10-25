Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 79.9 points per game, 17.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 5-2-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Bears have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Bears average 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).
- When Baylor records more than 29.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears average 36.1 more yards per game (471.0) than the Longhorns allow per contest (434.9).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 434.9 yards.
- The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.
Texas Stats and Trends
- In Texas' seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Longhorns score 41.6 points per game, 22.9 more than the Bears allow (18.7).
- Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.
- The Longhorns rack up 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears give up per outing (335.0).
- When Texas amasses more than 335.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
471.0
Avg. Total Yards
456.7
335.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
434.9
5
Giveaways
8
11
Takeaways
11