The Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is a 2.5-point underdog. The point total for the contest is set at 51.

Odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.

Colorado State's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is three points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 60.4 points, a number 9.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 50.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 4-3-0 this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Broncos put up 29.4 points per game, nine more than the Rams give up per outing (20.4).

When Boise State scores more than 20.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos average 67.7 more yards per game (363) than the Rams allow per matchup (295.3).

When Boise State churns out more than 295.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (9).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Rams have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This season the Rams rack up just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Broncos surrender (22.1).

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up just 0.4 fewer yards per game (407) than the Broncos give up per matchup (407.4).

When Colorado State totals more than 407.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats