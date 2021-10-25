Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Bowling Green's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, one more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 3.7 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- The 53.5 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 49.8 average total in Falcons games this season.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Bulls score 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons give up (28.9).
- When Buffalo records more than 28.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bulls collect 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons give up per matchup (360.1).
- In games that Buffalo amasses over 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Falcons have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Bowling Green has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Falcons score 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls surrender (25.6).
- Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.
- The Falcons collect 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow (403.8).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
25.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
415.1
Avg. Total Yards
314.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.1
8
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12