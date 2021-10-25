The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) are 12.5-point favorites when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium. The over/under is set at 53.5 for the game.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Bowling Green's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, one more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 3.7 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The 53.5 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 49.8 average total in Falcons games this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Buffalo has two wins against the spread.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Bulls score 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons give up (28.9).

When Buffalo records more than 28.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bulls collect 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons give up per matchup (360.1).

In games that Buffalo amasses over 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Bulls have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (12).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Bowling Green has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Falcons score 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls surrender (25.6).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.

The Falcons collect 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow (403.8).

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats