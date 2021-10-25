Publish date:
BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have not yet scored more than 64 points in a game this year.
- Virginia's games have gone over 64 points in three of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 63.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 8.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Cougars average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26) than the Cavaliers allow (26.4).
- BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.
- The Cougars collect 401.6 yards per game, 31.2 fewer yards than the 432.8 the Cavaliers give up per outing.
- In games that BYU totals over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cavaliers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Virginia has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers score 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars give up (22.5).
- Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars allow per outing (386.4).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 386.4 yards.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Virginia
26
Avg. Points Scored
37.6
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
401.6
Avg. Total Yards
539.5
386.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.8
7
Giveaways
10
12
Takeaways
9