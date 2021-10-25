The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The contest has a point total set at 64.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have not yet scored more than 64 points in a game this year.

Virginia's games have gone over 64 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 63.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 48.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 8.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Cougars average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26) than the Cavaliers allow (26.4).

BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.

The Cougars collect 401.6 yards per game, 31.2 fewer yards than the 432.8 the Cavaliers give up per outing.

In games that BYU totals over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (9).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Cavaliers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers score 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars give up (22.5).

Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Cavaliers collect 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars allow per outing (386.4).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 386.4 yards.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats