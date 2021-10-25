The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is a 24-point underdog. The point total for the game is set at 63.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 63 points just twice this year.

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in five of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 10.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.1 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 24 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Bearcats put up 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per outing the Green Wave give up.

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.

The Bearcats rack up 73.9 fewer yards per game (420.0), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (493.9).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 493.9 yards.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).

The Green Wave put up 31.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Bearcats allow (14.6).

When Tulane puts up more than 14.6 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Green Wave average 402.9 yards per game, 106.5 more yards than the 296.4 the Bearcats give up.

In games that Tulane piles up over 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Green Wave have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 19 takeaways .

