Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 63 points just twice this year.
- Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in five of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 10.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.1 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- In Cincinnati's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 24 points or more (in three chances).
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Bearcats put up 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per outing the Green Wave give up.
- Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 73.9 fewer yards per game (420.0), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (493.9).
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 493.9 yards.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave put up 31.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Bearcats allow (14.6).
- When Tulane puts up more than 14.6 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- The Green Wave average 402.9 yards per game, 106.5 more yards than the 296.4 the Bearcats give up.
- In games that Tulane piles up over 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- The Green Wave have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulane
41.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.9
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
420.0
Avg. Total Yards
402.9
296.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
493.9
9
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
7