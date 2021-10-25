Oddsmakers heavily favor the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between ACC foes at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is favored by 10 points. The point total is set at 46 for the game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in six of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 5.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.0 points greater than the 41 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 12.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Clemson is winless against the spread.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more in five chances.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Tigers average 20.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles allow per matchup (26.4).

The Tigers rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Seminoles give up per contest (388.9).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 388.9 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Seminoles have forced (9).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Seminoles average 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers surrender (14.6).

Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 14.6 points.

The Seminoles collect 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers allow.

When Florida State totals over 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats