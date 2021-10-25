Publish date:
Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in six of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 5.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.0 points greater than the 41 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 12.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Clemson is winless against the spread.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more in five chances.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- The Tigers average 20.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles allow per matchup (26.4).
- The Tigers rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Seminoles give up per contest (388.9).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 388.9 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Seminoles have forced (9).
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Seminoles have been underdogs by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This season the Seminoles average 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers surrender (14.6).
- Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 14.6 points.
- The Seminoles collect 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers allow.
- When Florida State totals over 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Florida State
20.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
321.3
Avg. Total Yards
413.4
337.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.9
8
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9