The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) will test their 12th-ranked rushing attack against the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 108 rush defense in college football, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavily favored by 19 points in the outing. The total for this game has been set at 52 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over 52 points in all six games this season.

Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 71 points per game, 19.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 15.3 points greater than the 36.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Thursday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 this season.

This season, the Chanticleers have won ATS in each of their four games as a favorite of 19 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Chanticleers put up 26.1 more points per game (45.7) than the Trojans surrender (19.6).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.6 points.

The Chanticleers rack up 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans give up per contest (285.9).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up over 285.9 yards.

This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, 14 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).

Troy Stats and Trends

So far this season Troy has one win against the spread.

Troy's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Trojans put up 25.3 points per game, 8.2 more than the Chanticleers surrender (17.1).

Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.

The Trojans average 30.9 more yards per game (354.6) than the Chanticleers allow (323.7).

When Troy churns out more than 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats