Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on D.K. Metcalf for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off against the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf's 441 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are tops amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 45 times, and has 31 catches and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.9% of the 174 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.

Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Metcalf put up 67 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 9.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Saints.

This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (285.2 yards allowed per game).

The Saints' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Metcalf hauled in six passes for 58 yards while being targeted seven times.

Metcalf's stat line over his last three games shows 15 grabs for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 45 25.9% 31 441 5 5 33.3% Tyler Lockett 42 24.1% 27 425 3 3 20.0% Freddie Swain 18 10.3% 12 130 2 2 13.3% Will Dissly 12 6.9% 10 118 1 2 13.3%

