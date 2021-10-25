The South Florida Bulls (2-5, 0-0 AAC) are 8.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup against the East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The point total is set at 57.

Odds for East Carolina vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

In 57.1% of South Florida's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 57.

The two teams combine to score 52.6 points per game, 4.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.7 points per game, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Pirates games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Pirates have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Pirates put up 3.6 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Bulls surrender (32.3).

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.3 points.

The Pirates average 44.4 fewer yards per game (418.9) than the Bulls give up per outing (463.3).

In games that East Carolina picks up over 463.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Bulls have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Bulls rack up 23.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Pirates allow (28.4).

South Florida is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 28.4 points.

The Bulls collect 79.3 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Pirates give up per matchup (430.0).

The Bulls have nine giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats