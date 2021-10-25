Publish date:
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 55.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.8 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- In Florida Atlantic's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been favored by 12 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Owls score 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners surrender (19.3).
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Owls average 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners give up per matchup.
- Florida Atlantic is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 298 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Miners rack up 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls allow (21).
- UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 21 points.
- The Miners average 387.7 yards per game, just 15.1 more than the 372.6 the Owls allow.
- UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 372.6 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida Atlantic
|Stats
|UTEP
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
21
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
440.3
Avg. Total Yards
387.7
372.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
13