The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the UTEP Miners (6-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at FAU Stadium. UTEP is a 12-point underdog. The over/under is 48.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 55.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

In Florida Atlantic's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Owls have been favored by 12 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Owls score 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners surrender (19.3).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls average 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners give up per matchup.

Florida Atlantic is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 298 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (13).

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Miners rack up 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls allow (21).

UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 21 points.

The Miners average 387.7 yards per game, just 15.1 more than the 372.6 the Owls allow.

UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 372.6 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (11) this season.

