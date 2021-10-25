The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) clash for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are heavy, 14.5-point favorites. The point total is 50 for the contest.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 50 points three of seven times.

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is 22.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 27.7 points per game, 22.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 48.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 8.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 14.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Bulldogs put up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators allow (21.1).

Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per contest (335.4).

Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses more than 335.4 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Florida's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Gators average 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 6.6 points.

The Gators rack up 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (209.1).

When Florida totals over 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).

Season Stats