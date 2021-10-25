Publish date:
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 50 points three of seven times.
- Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of seven games this season.
- Saturday's total is 22.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 27.7 points per game, 22.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 48.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 8.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 14.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs put up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators allow (21.1).
- Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.1 points.
- The Bulldogs average 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per contest (335.4).
- Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses more than 335.4 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Florida's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Gators average 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 6.6 points.
- The Gators rack up 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (209.1).
- When Florida totals over 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Florida
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
501.7
209.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.4
7
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
6